Judith Annette Myers, 80, of Viking Place, formerly of Bulls Gap, died Wednesday at her home.
Mrs. Myers was a lifetime member of Willoughby Cumberland Presbyterian Church where she served as song leader, assistant organist and Sunday school teacher for many years. She was also a fourth generation member of the Board of Elders.
A graduate of Mosheim High School, Ms. Myers earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education in 1964 and a Master of Arts Degree in School Librarianship in 1969 from East Tennessee State University.
Having completed two years of college at age 18, she began her teaching career at Mohawk Elementary School teaching grades 1-3 for four years. Upon transferring to Mosheim Elementary School, Ms. Myers taught first grade for four years and completed the remaining 31 years of her 39-year career as librarian for grades K-8.
She was a member of the Greene County Education Association, the Tennessee Education Association, and the National Education Association. Ms. Myers was a longtime member of Tau Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, an international honorary teacher’s sorority where she held the positions of president, vice-president, corresponding secretary and historian.
Survivors include a sister: Daphne Myers of Greeneville; cousins: Maria Deritis of Columbia, South Carolina, Margaret Knox of Blythewood, South Carolina and Victoria Hilbert; and special caregivers: Doreta Seay, Carol Haney, Mary Harris, Brittany Morgan and Amedisys Hospice.
Ms. Myers was preceded in death by her parents: Jay Albert and Wilma Melton Myers; an infant sister: Wilma Yvonne Myers; and grandparents: Alexander and Mary Myers, and Thomas and Belle Melton.
The family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m. Saturday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be Sunday at 5 p.m. at Willoughby Cemetery with the Rev. Hubert Metcalf and the Rev. Chris Franklin officiating. Friends and family are asked to meet at the funeral home at 4 p.m. to go in procession to the graveside service.
Pallbearers will be Darrell Heck, James Heck, Donnie Jinks, Luke Heck, Michael Hammitt, Sam Riley and Jimmy McAmis.