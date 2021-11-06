Judith Duggins Tolman, 72, of Buzzard Roost Road, Bulls Gap, passed into eternal life Monday while at Hawkins County Memorial Hospital. Though she suffered from multiple debilitating illnesses, Judy continued to fight her disability until the end. She did not “go gentle into that good night.”
She is survived by her beloved husband: Raymond F. Tolman of the home; her daughter: Christie Carter of Mesa, Arizona; stepsons: Ryan Tolman of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Brent Tolman of Beaverton, Oregon; her sister: Vivian Gibbons of Greeneville; her much loved and doted on grandchildren: Tanner Elkins and Jenna Elkins of Mesa; many special cousins and relatives on the branches of a large family tree; and one very special aunt: Mrs. Baden C. Duggins of Oak Ridge. She is also survived by her special “Lunch Bunch” ladies, life-long friends from her high school days at Greeneville High.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents: L.W. and Myrtle Duggins of Greeneville, who have no doubt welcomed her arrival with Myrtle’s country ham and freshly-strung “Granny beans,” topped off with a butterscotch meringue pie which she is finally able to enjoy without guilt.
A life-long educator, Judy graduated from Carson Newman College and earned an Master of Science in Special Education at East Tennessee State University. She taught at Camp Creek and Doak Elementary in the Greene County system, also in Hartsville, South Carolina and in Albuquerque. She began a second career as a textbook representative for SRA/McMillan-McGraw Hill after returning to Greeneville in 1992, and ended her second career as a Master Trainer for textbook materials when her health continued to fail.
The family will be hosting a small private memorial gathering at Reformation Lutheran Church to celebrate Judy’s kindness, love for her family and friends, wicked sense of humor, and devastating killer instinct at board games.
In accordance with her wishes, Judy’s remains will be donated to the University Of Tennessee Department Of Anthropology for study and then cremated.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the children’s charity of the donor’s choice, the American Cancer Society, the American Diabetes Foundation, or the American Heart Association would be appreciated.