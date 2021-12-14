Judith “Judy” Victoria Kimery, 79 of Greeneville, passed away Sunday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She retired as a cook from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Judy is survived by two daughters: Anna (James) Allen and Janna (Paul) Ricker; four sons: Ernest Kimery, Kevin Kimery, Keith (Tiffany) Kimery and Michael (Liz) Sane; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters: Mary (Doug) Bradley, Pat (Mike) Metcalf and Ernestine Bruce; a brother: Jonah (Carol) Massey; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Hubert Paul Kimery; a sister: Joann Reese; a brother and sister-in-law: Kenny and Janice Massey; her parents: E.C. and Willie Kate Massey; her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Robert and Effie Kimery; and a grandson: Thomas Sane.
At her request, she will be cremated and a graveside will be conducted at a later date at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
