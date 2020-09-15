Judy Ann Cutshall, 72, of Midway Road, Mosheim, passed away Saturday morning at the Johnson City Medical Center.
She was a homemaker.
Mrs. Cutshall is survived by her husband of 52 years: Jimmy Cutshall; one son and daughter-in-law: Jimmy and Shannon Cutshall; grandchildren: Makayla Cutshall, Kyley Cutshall, Bryston King and Nathaniel King; and two brothers: Bud Weems and Kenneth Weems.
She was preceded in death by a daughter: Nancy Cutshall; her parents: Cecil and Sylvia Weems; and two brothers David Weems and Charles Weems.
At her request her body will be cremated.
A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the Cutshall family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.