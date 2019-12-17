Judy Ann Stepp, 69, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away Sunday morning at her home in the McDonald Community of Mohawk.
She attended Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses.
Survivors include her husband of 52 years: Bobby C. Stepp; three children and their spouses: Cindy and Michael Boyer, Melissa Stepp Brown and Pamela Brown, and Tiffany and Johnny Heydman; five grandchildren: Josh and Sydney Evans, Taylor and Calvin Quimby, Stacie Hodge and Taylor Gorman, Hunter Cameron, and Destiny Heydman; three great-grandchildren: Jayley Evans, Hayden Quimby and Wade Evans; two brothers: Rex Morrison and Diane Winters, and Frankie Morrison; two sisters: Ruth and Timmy Malone, and Joann and Willie Gregg; special friends: Richard and Rebecca Cobble; and her Kingdom Hall family.
She was preceded in death by two children: Robert Stepp and Stacie Stepp; and her parents: Emma and H.B. Morrison.
In keeping with Mrs. Stepp’s wishes, there will be no visitation or service.
The family will have a private gathering at a later date.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of cremation arrangements.