Judy Ann Thomas, 78, went home to be with her Lord and Savior and her loved ones who have passed on before her Sunday while at Johnson City Medical Center following a brief but courageous fight with kidney disease.
She was a member of First Church of God where she loved to assist with Noah’s Ark.
Judy worked at Magnavox, Laughlin Memorial Hospital, and Hurd Lock before becoming a full time homemaker.
She was a great lover of her cats, befriending many who showed up. She loved to work in her flowers and yard.
Judy was always one to help anyone in need as best she could. She was a sweet, kind, loving, faithful, and affectionate wife, sister and neighbor. She had a strong personality and once meeting her you could never forget her. She will be deeply missed by family and her many friends and wonderful neighbors.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband in 2011: David F. Thomas; her parents: James “J.C.” and Muzetta Johnson; and a brother: James H. Johnson.
Survivors include her brother: Gary Johnson of Greeneville; a niece: Rachael (Todd) Tullock of Greeneville; nephews: Jeremy (Jennifer) Johnson of Clinton and Rodney (Beth) Wallin of North Carolina; great-nephews: Cameron and Conner Tullock, and Hudson Johnson; several cousins; and special friends: Teresa McCrary, Julie Crum and Julia Hopson.
At Judy’s request and in consideration of the Covid19 virus, there will be no formal visitation.
The body will lie in state from noon until 7 p.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home for those who wish to pay their final respects.
Graveside services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens with the Rev. Nathan Leasure officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts or donations may be made to First Church of God or the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society.
The family expressed sincere appreciation to the nursing staff on 5400 North at Johnson City Medical Center and to Mountain States Hospice.