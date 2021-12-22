Judy C. Britton, 70, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday at Greeneville Community East Hospital.
Judy worked at Captain D’s and John Deere.
She was an amazing caregiver to her family.
She is survived by one daughter: Lisa Britton Smith; the father of Lisa: Bobby Britton; a sister-in-law: Linda Swatzell; one brother: Bobby Peters; and several nieces and nephews whom she loved.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Ed and Ona Peters; brothers: Eugene Peters, Lynn Peters and Stanley Peters; and sisters Kathleen Britton, Joyce Caldwell and Vicki Myers.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown.
Graveside services will be Monday at 11 a.m. Monday in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens with the Rev. Bob Simpson and the Rev. Rex Miller officiating.
Pallbearers will be David Britton, Jason Starnes, Frankie Britton, Lamont Pompey, Roger Peters and Jason Peters.
The family expresses a special thanks to Greeneville Community East ER and ICU nurses and doctors.
