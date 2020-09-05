Judy Gail Gunter (Died: Sept. 3, 2020) Sep 5, 2020 41 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Judy Gail Gunter, 62, of the Orebank community, passed away Thursday at her home.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now David Raymond Manis Jr. (Died: Aug. 26, 2020) Chad David Ward (Died: Aug. 27, 2020) Brenda F. Gregg (Died: Aug. 28, 2020) Greene County School Board To Consider In-Person Learning Plan Robin Dwayne Seaton (Died: Aug. 27, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.