Judy Gail Gunter, 62, of the Orebank community, passed away Thursday at her home.
Judy retired after more than 30 years of service from Greeneville Castings.
She is survived by her husband: Jim Gunter; two daughters and son-in-law: Amber and Jim Colyer, and Brandi and Bobby Cole; eight grandchildren: Jarek Colyer, Aaron Colyer, Kali Howard, Abbi Howard, Joseph Cole, Benjamin Cole, Addison Auville and Judy Cole; two sisters and brothers-in-law: Pat and Laverne Taylor, and Diane and Billy Holder; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Quillen and Pauline Engle; and a sister: Rita Wells.
There will be no formal services.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.