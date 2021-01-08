Judy King Ricker, 78, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at Laughlin Healthcare Center.
She was a loving mother and grandmother and a friend to all who knew her. She will be sadly missed.
Mrs. Ricker is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law: B.J. and Karen Ricker, and Robert and Janie Ricker; and a daughter: April Ricker, all of Greeneville; a niece whom she raised as her daughter: Linda Terry of Kansas; grandchildren: B.J. and J. Buck Ricker, Elbert Carter, Phillip and Jordon Walker, Jessee and Daniel Ricker, Crystal Ricker, Josh Ricker, Jason Hope, Jessica Terry, Dusty and Brandon Marshall, and Kaci Tipton; great-grandchildren: Shalynn Walker, Eli Tipton, Leighton Marshall, Lorelei Marshall, Kasen Marshall, Gracie Marshall, Leland Marshall, Noah Hartsell, Sofia Marshall, Hailey Ricker, Selene Wells, Kiley Marshall, J.D. Ricker, Jackson Ricker, Brayson Hope, Kinley Hope and Kiley Hope; a brother and sister-in-law: Nickey and Janice King; a sister: Martha Aasheim of Kansas; brothers-in-law and their spouses: John and Leona Ricker, and Clifford Earley; sisters-in-law and their spouses: Mary and Bentley Tweed, Margaret Ricker and Teresa Ricker; several nieces and nephews; and special and dear friends: Tina Jones, Kathy Hankins and Brenda Hankins.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Buster (Buck) Ricker; her parents: Fred and Mable King; godparents: Blair and Lillian Martin; a sister: Linda King; and a grandson: Kieran Walker.
Interment was Thursday in Fairview Cemetery.
Her grandsons were pallbearers.