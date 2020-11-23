Judy Marie Rader, age 70, of Lonesome Pine Trail, Greeneville, passed away Friday at Johnson City Medical Center.
She was a homemaker and attended Lick Creek Valley House of Prayer Church.
The family stated she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and a devoted Christian.
Judy is survived by her husband of 51 years: Barry Rader; daughter and son-in-law: Tammy and Allen Idell; grandchildren: Erin Idell, Ashely Idell, and Anthony Idell; great granddaughter: Haylee Idell; sister and brother-in-law: Patsy and Lynn Gibson, sister: Janet Sheets and two sisters in law: Martha Bishop and Ira Zoe Simmons.
She was preceded in death by her daughter: Tonya Rader; her parents: Hughie and Willie Ruth Collins; one brother: Freddie Collins and sister: Jean Harrison.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 7 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Paul Ragan officiating.
Interment will be on Wednesday at 2 p.m. at New Bethel Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 1 pm to go in procession to the cemetery.
