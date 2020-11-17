Judy Rose Roark, 71, of Afton, passed away on Sunday at Greeneville Community East Hospital.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, who loved to entertain and to be around family at all times.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years: Philip Roark; a daughter: Lisa McAmis-Alley; two sons and daughters-in-law: Roger Roark and his fiancée, Temple Shaw, and Ronald and Teresa McAmis; seven grandchildren: Dakota Roark, Cody Roark, Macie McAmis, Jessica Harris, Heather Nelson, Whitney Thornburg and Dalton Thornburg; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters: Elizabeth Greene and Helen Lowery; two brothers: Benjamin Lowe and Tommy Lowe; several nieces and nephews; several friends; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Jeff and Cheryl Roark, and Joe and Sue Roark.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Dewey & Nora Bell Lowe; and a sister: Georgie Holt.
The family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m. Thursday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown. The funeral will follow at 5 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Oscar McAmis officiating.
Interment will be Friday, November 20, 2020, at St. Joseph Chapel Cemetery at 2PM. Family & friends are ask to meet at Jeffers Funeral Services Downtown at 1:15PM to go in procession.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.