Jule David Hopson, 78, of Sunnyside community, passed away Thursday at Mission Hospital in Asheville, North Carolina.
He retired after 40 years of service from Plus Mark.
David attended Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church as long as his health permitted.
David is survived by his wife of 57 years: Peggy Hopson; one son and daughter-in-law: Bradley and Berta Hopson; one granddaughter: Lindsay Shaw and her husband, Brandon Shaw; two great-grandchildren: Ellie Shaw and Landon Shaw who he loved very much; one brother and sister-in-law: Guy and Sandy Hopson; one sister and brother-in-law: Mary Lou and Owen Freeman; one sister-in-law: Linda Hopson; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was a son of the late Jule and Irene Mercer Hopson, and was preceded in death by two sisters: Carolyn Cassidy and her husband, Dickie Cassidy, and June Perry; one brother: Bob Hopson; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Roy and Lena Marshall.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
The graveside service will follow at 4:30 p.m. in Mt. Hebron Cemetery with Owen Freeman officiating.
Pallbearers will be Chris Hopson, Brian Hopson, Steven Freeman, Cody Freeman, Tim Hawk and Kevin Laws.
Honorary pallbearers will be Johnny Justice, Herbert Waddell, Bobby Shaw, Tim Jones, Mike McAmis and the employees of Greene County Highway Department.
The family expressed a special thanks to Dr. Patel and his staff for their special care.
