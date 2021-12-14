Julia Anna (Kapuschinsky) Clouser departed this world Dec. 2 at the age of 93 in Johnson City.
She joins her husband, Robert H Clouser Sr., in eternity.
Julia was born Sept. 25, 1928, in Cranberry, Pennsylvania, the eldest of 10 children.
She graduated West Hazelton Area High School and as a young woman, worked as a seamstress and house attendant.
Julia married Robert Harry Clouser March 2, 1957, and celebrated 62 years of marriage.
Julia was an avid baker, gardener, quilter, embroiderer and crafter. She enjoyed teaching and sharing her secrets for delicious breads, cakes and cookies with her children and grandchildren, who fondly remember spending visits painting rocks, cross stitching and devouring treats created together. Her passion for creativity was passed on to all persons with whom she came in contact.
Her love of the game of Bingo lasted until her last day and if there is a Bingo game in heaven, she is already sitting at the table ready to play.
Julia enjoyed traveling and spent many years wintering in Arizona as well as spending time with her children in Colorado, Puerto Rico, Tennessee and Pennsylvania.
Julia will be missed not only for her wit and good sense of humor but for her loving and caring nature. May she rest in God’s eternal embrace.
She is the mother of five children: Robert H Clouser Jr., Christine Clouser, Diane Clouser, Stephen Clouser and Cynthia Daubenspeck; and grandmother to four: Christopher Clouser, Jessica Clouser, Brandon Daubenspeck and Megan Daubenspeck.
A celebration of life and internment services will be held in the Spring of 2022 in Greeneville.
Cards and condolences may be sent to Stephen Clouser, 7560 Horton Highway, Greeneville, TN 37745.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.