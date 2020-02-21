BRISTOL — Julia Gracy Gass, infant daughter of Christopher Allen and Reisla dos Reis Gass, of Bristol, went to be with the Lord Tuesday while at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
She was a blessing in the short time we were able to spend with her.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Faye Gass.
Along with her parents, she is survived by her maternal grandparents: Sebastião Lorenço dos Reis and Gracy Diniz dos Reis; her paternal grandfather: Bobby Gass; a sister: Olivia Faye Gass; a great-aunt: Christine Crawford; her godmother: Cristiane A. Souza; and her godfather: Ítalo S. Reis.
The family expressed a special thanks to Avoca Christian Church, Bristol Tennessee Essential Services, and special friends and family from the U.S., Brazil, Switzerland and all over, for all of their love and care shown to the family.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com.
Arrangements especially for Julia and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.