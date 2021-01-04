Julia Lee Harmon (Died: Jan. 2, 2021) Jan 4, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Julia Lee Harmon, 79, of Greeneville, passed away Saturday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Local Physician Whose Office Garnered National Attention Dies Rezetta M. ‘Rosie’ Casteel (Died: Dec. 29, 2020) Dr. Robert Berry (Died: Dec. 28, 2020) Rick Tipton To Retire From Federal Court Position Dr. Robert Street Berry (Died: Dec. 28, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.