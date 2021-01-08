Julia Lee Harmon, 79, of Greeneville, went home to be the Lord Saturday.
She was dearly loved by her children, grandchildren, extended family and many in the community who lovingly referred to her as “Mamaw.”
Julia always had a beaming smile and kind word for everyone she met.
She was a devoted and faithful member of New Haven Church, where she loved to cook and serve. She was often found whistling as she served others, including her family, extended family, church, area schools and anyone in need.
Words cannot express how much she will be missed.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law: Eddie and Bea Owens; her daughter and son-in-law: Lanna and Larry Shuffler; her six wonderful grandchildren: Jalen (Jenna) Shuffler, Preston ( Taylor) Shuffler, Garrin Shuffler (Ashlyn Reaves), Sierra Owens, Trinity Owens and Kaylan Owens; three beautiful great-grandchildren: Sutton Shuffler, Cache Shuffler, and Rayevn Shuffler; four brothers and sisters-in-law: Ivan and Jane Harmon of Knoxville, Arthur and Michelle Harmon of Sevierville, Joe Bob and Gayla Harmon, and Robert “Bob” Ball of Greeneville; two sisters: Martha Doty and Judine Gosnell of Greeneville; former husband and friend: Charles Frank Pridemore; former husband and father of her children: Billy Owens and his wife, Gay, of Bulls Gap; a special nephew: Shaun Lister of Greeneville; and a special church friend: Betty Shelton of Greeneville.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Everette S. Harmon and Mamie Lee (McAfee) Harmon; a son Billy Ray Owens Jr; a brother: James “Jimmy” Harmon; and two sisters: Phyllis A. Wills and Rezeta M. “Rosie” Casteel, all of Greeneville.
The family will receive friends from 1-6 p.m. Saturday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton Chapel.
Family and friends are asked to meet Sunday at 2 p.m. in Graceland Memorial Gardens for the graveside service. The Rev. Keith Williams will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Jalen Shuffler, Preston Shuffler, Garrin Shuffler, Shaun Lister, Allen Hobbs and Freddie Holly.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.