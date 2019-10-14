June Brown, 76, passed away peacefully Sunday at her home, surrounded by her family and loved ones, after extended health issues.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Mrs. Brown was a member of Professional Secretaries International.
One of her joys in life was participating in the Women of the Moose. She held several offices in her 40-year career. Her greatest accomplishment came in 2015, when she was chosen by Moose International to serve as the Tennessee Deputy Grand Regent. She deeply loved her Moose family.
Survivors include her two daughters: Cindy Cutshaw, and Kathy and Jimmy Skidmore; grandchildren: Krista Kirkpatrick, Megan Cutshaw, Jaylynn Kesterson and Jacob Cutshaw; a great-grandson: Nealan Ricker; stepgrandchildren: Jon and Kellie Skidmore, and Taylor Harmon; stepgreat-grandchildren: Tatum and Chase Harmon, and Reagan, Kenndi and Lykin Skidmore; one sister and brother-in-law: Peggy and Billy McCamey; a special aunt: Wanda Thomason; special cousins: Charles and Nancy Rader; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Gary and Amy Brown, Rosa Lee Jones, Shirley June Howard, Dorothy Harris, Willie Gay Wingler, Lennis Hawkins and Bud Kilday.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Harold Wayne Brown; her parents: Washie and Avadean Cansler; a sister-in-law: Almira Kilday; and a brother-in-law: Raymond and Bertha Brown.
The Brown family will have a graveside service Tuesday at 2 p.m. at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. The Rev. Dixie Miller will be officiating. Everyone attending is asked to meet at the cemetery.
Pallbearers will include Jacob Cutshaw, Brook Cutshaw, Jimmy Skidmore, Jaylynn Kesterson, Jon Skidmore and Jeff Kesterson.
Honorary pallbearers will include Joe Broyles, Jack Morelock and Wayne Smith.
The Brown family expressed a special thank you to Dr. Jamie Oakley and his staff, Dr. Tran, Dr. Kfoury, Cindy and staff at Davita, Amedysis Hospice, Dr. Gaffney, Jama and staff, Dr. Hopkins and Dr. Yoon.