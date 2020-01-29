June Dyer McLean, 88, of Mohawk, the McDonald Community, passed away Monday morning at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mrs. McLean retired after 34 years of service from First Tennessee Bank in Mosheim and Greeneville.
She was a member of Fairview Baptist Church for more than 75-years. She served as a Sunday school teacher of the 9-11 year olds for more than 30 years.
Survivors include her husband of 68 years: Clyde Edward McLean; a loving daughter and son-in-law: Linda and Rick Wisecarver; two grandchildren and their spouses: Latasha and Richard Keller, and Kevin and Jennifer Wisecarver all of Mohawk; six great-grandchildren: Sterling, Stafford and Stella Rose and Keller, Lydia, Sam and Ben Wisecarver; one brother-in-law and two sisters-in-law: Claude “Hopper” and Linda McLean of Midway, and Mary Ruth Dyer of Lebanon; nieces: Patricia Diane Seal and her husband, Eddie, and Gay Dawn Assadourin and her husband, Chuck; nephews: John Mark Dyer, Tony McLean, and Marcus McLean and his wife, Susan.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Charlie and Celia Dyer; two sisters, three brothers, and their spouses: Lester “Jack” and Willie Maude Dyer, Earl Dyer, Clarence and Syble Dyer, Hazel Dyer, and Ruth and Hampton Horner.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday at Fairview Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church. The Rev. Kevin Wisecarver and the Rev. Travis Henderson will officiate.
Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Tony McLean, Mark McLean, Hal Wisecarver, Richie Cobble, Mark Phillips and Kenny Overholt.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dan Armstrong, Tom Solomon, Bill Tabor, Michael Reams, Ralph Barnes, Ken Hopson, Richard Cobble, Robert Keller, Sonny Harmon and Merrill Harrison.
Memorial contributions may be made to the McDonald Mission Center, 7450 McDonald Road, Mohawk, TN 37810.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.