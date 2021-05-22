June Lucille (Castellano) Truscelli, 94, passed away Thursday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was independent until the end, living by herself in her home and tending to the flowers in her garden. Though she slowed in recent years, she will be remembered for her boundless energy, her sense of humor and her fierce love of family.
Born on June 7, 1926, the daughter of George and Grace (Bradley) Castellano, she grew up in Edgewater, New Jersey. She married Victor Truscelli in 1947 and raised their children in Fort Lee, New Jersey before moving to Greeneville in 1971.
She was a homemaker by profession; her passion was working in her yard. Tennessee was her home for 50 years, but she always called New Jersey home and never gave up her roots or her accent.
June leaves behind three children: June, Victor and April; four grandchildren: Tracy, Tara, Jackson and Emily; and six great-grandchildren: Jake, Jadyn, Jordan, Carly, Luke and Zoe. She also leaves three sisters: Patricia, Lorraine and Grace; and her dear friend and neighbor: Kevin, whose companionship and assistance allowed her to stay safe and independent until the end.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years: Vic; her brothers: Henry, George, and Ralph; and her grandson: Robert.
The Truscelli family will have visitation from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 5 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. Dr. Kevin Oliver will officiate.