June M. Pitts, 65, of Midway Circle, Midway, passed away Tuesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was a homemaker. June was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She loved her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, traveling and spending time with family and friends at Kinser Park.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years: James Edward Pitts; a daughter: Michelle Diane Collins; sons and daughters-in-law: Danny and Michelle Pitts, and James Lawrence Pitts; sisters: Jane Pitts, Carol Metcalf and Sherry Robinette; her grandchildren: Aaron Pitts, Christina Pitts, Daniel Pitts, Austin Pitts, Danielle Tanner, Bentley Pitts, Jordan Pitts, Bradley Pitts, Seth Pitts, Casey Pitts and Devon Pitts; and grandchildren: Sammara Pitts, Grayson Pitts, Carolina Reedy, James Edward Pitts and Elizabeth Tanner.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Junior and Rosa Lee Horner; two sisters: Tonya Renee Horner and Judy Tarlton; and a special nephew: Christopher Gunter.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be Saturday at 10 a.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Lowell Phillips and the Rev. Danny Ricker.
Interment will follow in Green Wood Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be James Aaron Pitts, Daniel Pitts, James Austin Pitts, Bradley Pitts, Casey Pitts, Amos Kesterson and Devon Pitts.
The family expressed a special thanks to their friends at Kinser Park for their help.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.