ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL — June Marilyn (Phillips) Severs, 89, of Longwood, Florida, passed away July 5.
June was born April 17, 1932, in Greeneville, Tennessee, to the late Herbert and Helen (Fortner) Phillips.
June received her degree as a Registered Nurse in 1955 from the Florida Sanitarium and Hospital currently known as AdventHealth. She later worked side by side with her husband in his dental practice.
June had many talents that included playing the piano, organ and oil painting. She spent countless hours enjoying the beauty of nature and had a special appreciation for all of God’s Creation including flowers, animals, bird watching and children. She loved music, traveling with her friends and family, and was an avid reader, especially of scripture and Christian writings.
She was devoted to the Lord and always put Him first in her life. June was a member of Markham Woods Seventh-day Adventist Church.
June is survived by daughters: Marti Garner and Marilyn (Jim) Doty; a brother: Charles Phillips; sisters: Ruth Wynn and Carolyn (Larry) Boughman; grandsons: Jeremy M. (Carla) Primeaux, James W. Shirley and Chase M. Garner, As well as extended Haney and Phillips family in Greene County.
June was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 47 years: Dr. William E. Severs; a brother: Richard (Judy) Phillips; sisters: Dorothy (Floyd) Shanko and Shelby Jean Phillips; a sister-in-law: Billie Phillips; and a brother-in-law: Kenneth Wynn.
Funeral services for June will be Saturday at 3 p.m. at Markham Woods Seventh-day Adventist Church, 505 Markham Woods Road, Longwood, Florida. For a live broadcasting of the service, go to https://markhamwoodschurch.org, and then click on the “YouTube” Link.
A private committal service will be at 5 p.m. at Highland Memory Gardens, 3329 E. Semoran Boulevard, Apopka, Florida for the immediate family and close friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in June’s memory to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, 411 Mercy Drive, Orlando, FL 32805, www.feedhopenow.org. She had a special passion to help feed hungry children.
Arrangements entrusted to Baldwin-Fairchild Funeral Home, West Altamonte Chapel, 90 Weathersfield Ave., Altamonte Springs, www.BaldwinFairchildWestAltamonte.com.