June Munsey Colyer, 71, of Moshiem, passed away unexpectedly Friday.
She retired from Appalachian Forest Products, formerly Cherokee Wood.
She was a member of Mosheim Central United Methodist Church where she served in many different offices. She touched many lives from children to senior citizens.
June enjoyed working in her rose garden where she delighted in sharing with her friends.
Survivors include her husband of 31 years: Ronnie Colyer; one special niece: Kelly Gregg Grno and her husband, Dave, of St. Cloud, Florida; her mother-in-law: Faye Colyer; a brother-in-law: Willis Gregg and his wife, Teresa; and many special friends, including Tommy and Kay Ellenburg, Betty Rader and Janet Wampler.
She was preceded in death by her parents: James Howard Munsey and Roxie Tweed Munsey; a sister: Lois Gregg; and her father-in-law: Roy Colyer.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Mosheim Central United Methodist Church. The Rev. Ricky Clowers, the Rev. John Grimm and the Rev. James Brooks will officiate.
Interment will follow in Mosheim Central Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Ellenburg, Rusty Ottinger, Willis Gregg, Aaron Colyer, David Rader, Spencer Rader, Henry Gaby and Isaac Gaby.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Middle Adult Sunday school class of Mosheim Central United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Greeneville/Greene County Humane Society, where June rescued many cats and gave them a loving home.