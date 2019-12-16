Junior Nelson Symes, 79, passed away Friday at the Johnson City Medical Center.
He was born July 17, 1940, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Louis Nelson and Violet Irene Owens.
He worked for Independent Life Insurance Company and retired from American General Life Insurance Company in 1998. He then went to work part-time at the Washington Farmers Co-op for several years.
He also went to Golfsmith in Austin, Texas and learned how to build golf clubs from whence came Junior’s Golf Service. He was an avid golfer and taught many how to play golf, even Bill Bradley.
He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1958-62.
He attended the Lord’s Church at Greeneville Church of Christ. He was also a High Rock Bible Camp Board member for several years.
Junior is survived by his wife of 26 years: Nancy; three sons: Scott (Shelia) Symes of Tupelo, Mississippi, Greg Symes (Janna) of Brentwood, and Mark Symes of Cookeville; a brother: Curtis Symes of Edmond, Oklahoma; sisters: Sinia Miller of Oklahoma City, Linda and her husband, Bill Bradley of Bella Vista, Arkansas; grandchildren: Ashley (Curry) Freeman of Mooreville, Mississippi, Eric (Mallory) Symes of Tupelo, Elaina Symes of Brentwood and Landon Symes of Cookeville; great-grandchildren: Maeleigh Jo Freeman, Lily Symes and Liza Symes; a special sister-in-law: EllaRue Symes; family friends: John and Mary Miller; Nancy’s aunt: Mary Henley; neighbors: Terry and Donna Sensabaugh; a brother-in-law: Steve (Crystal) Ragan, Rick (Denise) Ragan and Tim Henley; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and his church family of Greeneville Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Louis and Violet Symes; brothers: Wilbur Symes, Harlan “Buddy” Symes and Glen Symes; and a sister: Wilma Mae Symes.
The family expressed a special thank you to Home Instead, thru the Veterans Affairs that provided caregivers, Patricia Hardin, Amedisys Hospice, and staff on the fourth floor of the Johnson City Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday at Greeneville Church of Christ, 1133 Tusculum Blvd, Greeneville. The funeral service will follow at the church with Minister Shane Hoover officiating.
Interment will be in Graceland Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be David Weems, Jeff Fuller, Mark Klepper, Mike McElroy, Steve Clevenger, Ken Yearwood, Gary Cole and Terry Sensabaugh.
Memorial donations may be made to the High Rock Bible Camp, c/o Elizabethton COC, 137 EC Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643; or the Alzheimer’s Association, 207 N. Boone Street, Suite 1500, Johnson City, TN 37604.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.