Junive Holt, 88, of Greeneville, passed away Friday.
Junive was a tester for 44 years at Magnavox.
She was an active member and Sunday school teacher at Cedar Creek Church of God.
Junive loved to cook.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years: Crawford Holt; a son: Ronnie D. Holt; grandsons: Brandon C. Holt and Cody S. Holt; daughter-in-law: Stephanie Holt; great-grandchildren: Logan, Caleb and Emma Holt; a brother: Austin Broyles and his wife Judy; nieces: Tammy Wilburn, Teresa Smith and Amy Harris; a nephew: Bobby Broyles; a special sister-in-law: Nannie Voncannon; special friends: Edith Pierce and Helen Lamb; and several cousins.
Junive was preceded in death by her father and mother, Newman and Launa Broyles.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Monday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 6 pm in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Dwayne Pierce officiating.
Graveside services will be Tuesday at 1 p.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at noon to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Bill Collins, Keith Lamb, Jerry Ricker, Cody Holt, Lenny Lamb and O’Bryan Cox.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.