Kade Jackson Paris, 10 month old, of Greeneville, passed away April 22.
Kade loved his dad. He was always smiling, always a happy baby.
He is survived by his mother: Ashley McCamey; his father: Jack Paris; his stepmom: Shellie Gaddis; grandparents: Lacosta and Coy Smelcer, Roger and Revonda Paris and Donna Paris; great-grandparents: Wanda Manning and Frances Cox; aunts and uncles: Rosella Smelcer, Darren McCamey and Goldie Paris; great-aunt and great-uncle: Connie and David Kepler; and a cousin: Kaydynce Paris.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Bob Paris, Kenneth Manning, Peggy F. Jones, Anna Rose Smelcer and Kelly Cox; and a great-aunt: Kathy Cox.
