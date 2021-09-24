Karen Annette Miller Johnston,59, of Greeneville, passed away Monday at Franklin Woods Hospital. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, and aunt.
She is survived by her children and their spouses: Jennifer and Tim Ragan, Jaime & Jonathan Greer, Gunger and Chairty Grimsley, Paul and Diana Cogdell, and Dustin and Richelle Reaves; grandchildren: Mia, Kelsie, Connor, Ethan, Grayson, Lexi, Jordan, Taylor, Caleb, Aiden, Bella, Lucas, Cole, Harley, Calob, Isiah, Cole and Cory; great-grandchildren: Judson and Nova; a sister and brother-in-law: Linda Kay and Roger Dale Cutshall; three nieces: Susan and Brandy Cutshall-Bowers, and Christy Humphreys; great-nieces and great-nephews: Jace, Noah “Papoose”, Aaliyah and Peyton; and special friends: the Ya-Ya Group, Carla Dalton, and Crystal Lindsey and family.
She was preceded by a son: Brian Hale; two brothers: Byron Bowman and Jackie Miller; and her parents: Clark Miller and Edna Bowman.
A celebration of life will be celebrated at a later date.
