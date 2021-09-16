Karen D. Johnson, 47, of the Baileyton community, passed away Monday.
Mrs. Johnson was a loving mother, wife, and mamaw.
Survivors include her husband: Scott Johnson; daughters: Kaitlyn (Trevor) Knight, Whitney (Dakota) Johnson, Marissa Jones and Chelsey Johnson; grandchildren: Ariel Hagan and Aurora Knight; and three beloved dogs: Rudy, Melvin and Runt-Runt.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia Strange Cook.
The family is honoring Karen’s wishes of not having a service or visitation.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the funeral home.