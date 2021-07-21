Karen Darnell Svette passed away Thursday at Johnson City Medical Center peacefully with family.
She was a kindhearted woman.
She was raised on a farm and graduated from Chuckey-Doak High School.
She and her husband have lived and experienced many things.
She is survived by her husband: Doug Sevette; stepchildren: Josh Svette, and Ashley Svette and friend Robin Childress; a brother: Ronnie (Connie) Darnell; a sister: Tammy Darnell; brothers-in-law: Dwayne (Kim) Svette and Bill Svette; aunts: Betty and Bob Cutshall, Mary Ruth and Butch Teglas, Alyne Cutshaw and Judy Wren; her mother: June (Dick) Singleton; and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father: Ralph Darnell; and mother-in-law: Virginia Svette.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Saturday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel. The funeral will follow at 6 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Lynn Neas officiating.
