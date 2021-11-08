Karen Denise McCamey, 53, of Greeneville, passed away Friday at her home.
She is survived by her husband: Timothy Lee McCamey; children: Josh Tweed and Faith Tweed; her mother: Eunice Shehan; seven grandchildren: Hannah, Allison, Maddie, Ashlynn, Pipper Lynn, Kinnsley and Kayla; sisters: Tessa Porter, Sherry Bowman, Kim Combs and Brooke Williams; and special friends: Cheryl Peterson, Wanda Weems Wisecarver and Ray Smith
She was preceded in death by her daughter: Jessica Lynn Tweed; her father: John Shehan; and a brother: Johnny Shehan.
Graveside services will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Jackson Chapel Cemetery with the Rev. Kenneth Thacker officiating. Family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery for the committal.
Memorial contributions maybe made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
Thoughts and memories maybe shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.