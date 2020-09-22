Karen Dyer, 64, of Greeneville passed away Sunday at her home surrounded by the love of her friends and family.
She was most recently a greeter at Wal-Mart and worked at Magnavox and Five Rivers prior to that.
Her greatest joys in life were attending any family function or sporting event of her grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her husband: Kenneth “Hippie” “Buford” Dyer; two sons and daughters-in-law: Derek and Crystal Dyer, and Billy and Neka Dyer; five grandchildren: Gavin Dyer, Keaton Dyer, Carson Dyer, Jensen Dyer and Nora Dyer; two sisters and one brother-in-law: Judy Myers, and Teresa and Henry Branch; several nieces and nephews; as well as close friends: Dianna Fitzgerald, Teresa Stills; and her special neighbors: “Bernie and Don.”
She was preceded in death by her parents: Charles and Mamie Campbell; one brother: Dale Campbell; and one sister: Mitzie Campbell.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Jeffers Funeral Services & Cremation Service, downtown.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Lynn Mercer officiating.
Interment will follow at Stone Dam Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be her nephews: Sam Brown, Tim Brown, Roy Myers, Tyler Myers, Nick Seay and Jerry Riddle.