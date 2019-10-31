Karen Fulton Smith, 63, of Mosheim, passed away Tuesday morning at University of Tennessee Medical Center after an extended illness.
She was saved at an early age.
Survivors include one brother: Robert Fulton; two sisters and one brother-in-law: Linda Grizzle, Mary and James Spears Sr.; and several nieces and nephews.
Karen was preceded in death by her husband: Randall Smith, who died Oct. 30, 2017; her parents: James and Ortha Fulton; and four brothers: Billy Joe, Donnie, Jackie, and Ricky Fulton.
The family will receive friends from 5–7 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Wayne Riddle officiating.
Interment will be Friday at 2 p.m. in Brown Springs Cemetery.
His nephews will serve as pallbearers.
The family expressed a special thanks to DaVita Dialysis staff and to her friend and caregiver, Linda Smelcer.