Karen M. Jones, 64, of Mohawk, passed away Tuesday at her home.
She was a member of Bibles Chapel Baptist Church.
Survivors include one brother and sister-in-law: Keith and Renee Jones; three nephews: Daniel Jones and Kayla Williford, Jesse Jones, and Joseph and Shannen Jones; great-nieces and great-nephews: Cadin Jones, Triten Crews, Nathaniel Jones, Adalynn Jones, Hayden Jones, Jessie Jones Jr., Aubree Jones and Jaxson Jones; one aunt and two uncles: Mary Jo and Gayle Pierce, and George Ailshie; and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Martin and Blanche Kirk Jones; and a brother: Billy Lee Jones.
Graveside services will be Friday at 11 a.m. in Philippi Cemetery. The Rev. Donnie Bible will officiate. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
There will be no formal visitation.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.