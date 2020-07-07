ELIZABETHTON — Karen Nelson Hamrick Miller, 65, Elizabethton, went to be with the Lord March 19 while at Signature HealthCARE of Elizabethton after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born in Greeneville, the daughter of the late James and Anne Nelson.
Karen spent her early years in Greeneville and was a graduate of Greeneville High School.
Karen dedicated her life to taking care of the people she loved and the people in her community.
When her children marched with the Betsy Band, you could find her most Friday nights in the fall, manning the popcorn popper in the concession stand.
She was a member of First Baptist Church and enjoyed singing in the choir.
Her entire career was spent in customer service, having retired from Ingles in 2016. Karen enjoyed working with the public and many of her customers became lifelong friends.
She loved all things Christmas and was known to watch Christmas movies all year long.
Karen also enjoyed keeping up with friends and family on Facebook. But the light of her life was her grandson, Jonas.
In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by her brothers, Gary Nelson and Gill Nelson.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons: Lin Hamrick of Elizabethton and Michael (Summer) Hamrick of Kingsport; her stepchildren: Rebecca (David) Estep of Elizabethton and Benjamin (Lisa) Hamrick of Jonesborough; her grandsons: Christopher Estep of Elizabethton, Jonathan Hamrick, Vienna, Virginia. Zachary Hamrick of Johnson City and Jonas Hamrick of Kingsport; her sister-in-law Carol Nelson, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted Sunday at First Baptist Church of Elizabethton with the Rev. Todd Hallman, officiating.
The family expressed a thank you to the doctors and nurses of Signature HealthCARE, Johnson City Medical Center and Sycamore Shoals Hospital for the loving care they gave to Karen during her illness.
Condolences may be sent to our web-site at www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Hamrick Family.