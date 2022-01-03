Karen Sue Thacker, 52, of Cedar Creek Road, passed away Saturday at her home.
She is survived by her partner of 22 years: Saunie Davidson; a son: Derrick Bullard and his wife, Tina; a daughter: Karina Garrison and her husband, Derreck; her mother: Linda Smith; her sisters: Tammy (Thacker) Brown, Phyllis Abbott , Teresa Morrisette and Star Eslinger; her brother: Alfred Thacker; special cousin: Regina Oldham and her husband, David; special friend: Lavinia Norton and Michelle Harradon, Jeannie and her husband, Terry Walters, the Amy’s Kitchen crew; a very special friend and her husband Ellie and Frankie Smith; a special friend: Alex Olais; and her grandson whom she loved with all her heart: Brantley Wayne Bullard. There was also a special little boy to her heart, Nathaniel Lee McNutt; also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Karen was preceded in death by her father: Herman Thacker; her grandmother: Dorothy Thacker; a sister that she loved dearly: Vickie Thacker; her grandmother: Willie Nell Smith; as well as grandfathers: Harvey Thacker and Rass Smith.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Ralph Hensley officiating.
A graveside service will be Friday at 2 p.m. in Sunrise Baptist Church Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 1 p.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will include Bronco Carter, Alex Olais, Alfred Thacker, Derrick Bullard, David Gulley, Derreck Garrison and Terry Walters.
