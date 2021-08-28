Karleigh Foulks, 21, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday.
She was a loving daughter and sister with a love for animals and for everyone.
Karleigh was a 2018 graduate of North Greene High School.
She attended First Church of God.
She is survived by her father: Brendan Foulks; a brother: Kalab Foulks; two sisters: Amanda Pack and Elizabeth Cudney; uncles and aunts: Jeff and Donna Foulks, Steve and Christy Foulks, and Sandy and Rick Malone; special cousins: Brandon Bates, Tyler Bates, and Johnathan and Miranda Pitt; several other cousins; and a special friend: Daimen Martin.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Regenna Foulks.
A celebration of life will be Sunday at 5 p.m. at 960 Gass Memorial Road.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.