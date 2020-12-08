Katherine Anderson, 107, passed away Sunday evening at Morning Pointe of Greeneville from complications of Covid19.
She is the mother of Charlene and Alan McLennon of Greeneville, and Kenneth Anderson of Little Rock, Arkansas; three grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; three great-grandchildren; seven stepgreat-grandchildren; and four stepgreat-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Floyd “Andy” Anderson; and two sisters, who lived to be 100 and 102.
The family expressed a special thanks to the staff of Morning Pointe of Greeneville and Katie Gilbert, FNP.
Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Geneva, Illinois.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of local the arrangements.