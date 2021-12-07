Katherine “Gail” Ward Farley, 68 of the Orebank community, passed away Friday surrounded by her loving family.
She retired from Greene County School System.
She was a member of Jackson’s Chapel Free Will Baptist Church.
The family said Gail was a loving and caring mother, grandmother and friend.
Gail is survived by her mother: Willie Kate Kirk; children: Chantelle (Glenn) Martin of Palatka, Florida, Mark Ward, Chris (Tonya) Ward and Josh Ward of Greeneville; grandchildren: Katherine Underwood, Alanna Underwood, Breanna Ward, Dylan Ward, Deanna Ward, Dakota Gregg, Austin Carver, Juliet Ward and Briar Ward; several stepchildren and step grandchildren; a brother: Billy Joe Kirk; sisters: Helen Cox and Sue Seahorn; several special nieces and nephews; as well as special friends: Richard and Brenda Dobbelaere.
She was preceded in death by her father: Jack Kirk; and her husbands: Hal Ward and Mack Farley.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be Friday at 11 a.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Jeff Blake officiating.
Interment will follow in Jackson’s Chapel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy, Dustin and Jordan Kirk, Dylan Ward, Austin Carver and Dakota Gregg.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the nurses in ICU at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.