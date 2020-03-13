SWEETWATER — Katherine Justine Curnutt, 81, of Sweetwater, went home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ Wednesday while at the Heritage Center in Morristown.
She was a devoted member of Shelton Grove Baptist Church where she served as the church pianist for decades.
She worked for several doctors in Sweetwater and was a mainstay in the downtown area until her retirement.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Merkes and Bonnie Allison; her husband of 48 years: George Curnutt; and an infant daughter: Nita Yvonne Curnutt.
She is survived by her son: Malin Curnutt of Morristown; a cousin: Wilburn (Juanita) Kilby of Spring City; and brother-in-law: Dan Curnutt of Decatur.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Kyker Funeral Homes in Sweetwater. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiker Chapel with the Rev. Tim Watson and the Rev. Gerald Lynn officiating.
A graveside service will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Cedar Fork Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Ted Clower officiating.
A special thank you goes to DeWitt Place Assisted Living and The Heritage Center of Morristown for the kindness and care Justine received over the past four years.
In lieu of flowers, donations are are requested to be made to Shelton Grove Baptist Church, 6500 Blue Springs Rd, Sweetwater, TN 37874; or to the mission funds at First Baptist Church of Morristown, 504 W. Main St., Morristown, TN 37814.
Condolences may be sent to www.kykerfuneralhomes.com.