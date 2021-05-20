Katherine “Kathy” Anne (Bruner) Johnson, 66, of Greeneville, went to be with the Lord May 13 while in her home, after a prolonged illness.
Kathy is survived by her daughter: Kimberly M. Wiley of Beaufort, South Carolina; two grandchildren: Kamaren A. “Abi” Wiley and Patrick K. Wiley II; two sisters: Brenda Bruner Muribito of Gray and Robin Rose (Mason) Bland of Sterling, Virginia; four brothers: Roy (Sandy) Bruner, Jr. of Hamilton, Virginia, David (Sandy) Bruner of Dover, Pennsylvania, Donnie (Lynne) Rose of Leesburg, Virginia, and Mark (Donna) Rose of Martinsburg, West Virginia; long-time “nanny” to Brandon Johnson and Weston Johnson; and several nieces, nephews and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Roy L. Bruner Sr. of Church Hill and Ruby Martin Rose of Sterling; and her sister: Patricia “Patty” Davis of Surgoinsville.
Kathy was an active member of Sunrise Missionary Baptist Church in Bulls Gap.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life Saturday in Sunrise Missionary Baptist Church sanctuary, 185 Sunrise Church Lane, Bulls Gap.
Kathy was born in Arlington, Virginia, but was raised and spent the majority of her life in Greene County. She graduated from South Greene High School in 1972 and retired from Greene Valley Developmental Center. After retirement, Kathy continued to work with and shelter people with developmental disabilities.
Anyone who knew Kathy knows that she was an avid baker, canner, cook, crafter, reader and seamstress. She spent years creating costumes for the Greeneville High School band and other local organizations, such as Kiwanis Kapers.
Kathy’s greatest joys were spending time with her daughter and grandchildren, singing old hymns, traveling and Black Friday shopping. She had a passion for helping and caring for those with exceptional needs. Kathy had a giving, generous heart and was always ready to lend her time, talents and resources to others.
Kathy’s remains were cremated by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com/obituary/kathy-johnson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Kathy’s name to Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service.