Katherine “Kathy” Click, 41, of Midway, died unexpectedly Tuesday morning at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Survivors include three children: Michelle Click, Michael Click, and Madison Click; grandchildren: Amberlee Click, Noam Southerland, Evan and Ethan Southerland, Gracie Click, Sophie Click, and Harper Click; mother: Louise Click; brother: Ray Click; and her companion: Kevin Frye; and a special niece: Stacy Johnson
She was preceded in death by her father: Shirl Click; two sisters: Sharon Johnson, Linda Richmond; niece: Tracy Johnson.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Richard Long officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Frye, Michael Click, Madison Click, Steven Southerland, Ray Click, Danny Sauceman, and Jimmy Hickman.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.