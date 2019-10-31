Katherine M. Greene, 86, of Greeneville, died Tuesday at Life Care Center Greeneville.
She and her late husband Harvey L. Greene moved to Illinois in 1954 on a quest for greater opportunity. She raised her children there working in field and factory. She returned “home” in 1974 to the Greeneville area to continue working to raise her family. She loved to fish, shop yard sales and play games with her family.
She has enjoyed Christian fellowship with many fine servants of our Lord.
Her legacy lives on through her children: Harvey G. and Blanca (Perez-) Greene, Harley L. and Naomi Greene, Elizabeth (Greene) and Lonnie Vardell, and Sheila (Greene) Everhart; her grandchildren include: Justin Greene, Jason and Marion Everhart, Curtis and Debbie Carter, Jessica (Greene) and Jesse Judd, Mandy (Greene) Hilemon, Nicole Hawkins, Casey (Jones) Galloway, Chris and Jennifer Perez, Perry Perez, Julianne (Greene) and Alex Rathbun, Christy (Hensley) and Jeff Wines, Brittany Greene, Hallie (Gore) and Rasheed Peterson, Kevin Vardell, Jaime Vardell, Jennifer Vardell and Laurie (Vardell) Forbes. She was blessed with 32 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren with a couple more on the way. She also is survived by her sister and brother-in-law: Betty (Heck) and Robert Wallace. She has a large extended family and many friends, whom she loved, who knew her affectionately as “Mamaw.”
She was preceded in death by her mother: Bessie (Dean) Heck; her father: Ralph D. Heck; brothers: Ralph Heck Jr. and Charles Heck; sisters: Imogene Heck and Wanda (Heck) Ricker; a daughter: Anita Sue (Greene) Gore; and sons: Kenneth D. Greene and Ricky Everhart.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday evening and from 9-11 a.m. Friday morning at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be Friday at 11 a.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. Pastors Buster Shelton and Johnny Ricketts will be officiating.
Interment will follow at Dodson Creek Cemetery.