MRRRELLS INLET, SC — Katherine Parman Bechdol, 65, of Murrells Inlet, formerly of Greeneville, Tennessee, and Spartanburg, South Carolina, died July 21.
She was born in Greeneville to the late James and Patricia Parman.
Katherine worked as a respiratory therapist and was very devoted to her patients.
In her spare time she enjoyed riding her Harley across the country as well as participating in many children’s charities such as Toys for Tots and donating to local food pantries. Most of all, Katherine loved spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include her son: Travis Brooks and his wife, Danielle Trinkle-Brooks, along with their sons, Riley and Riker, all of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; her aunt and uncle: Faye and Harold Roberts of Greeneville; and many close friends whom she considered family across several states.
The family expressed a special thank you to her special friend, Andy, for being by her side, as well as to Angie Myers, Liz Lowrey, Sue Godshall, Susan Payne and Kathy Castille for all of their help during this trying time.
A celebration of life services was held July 29 at the Jamestown Community Clubhouse, 400 Old South Circle, Murrells Inlet and July 31 at 104 Cinderridge Drive, Spartanburg.
Anyone who wants to share stories or condolences with the family is encouraged to post on the tribute wall of her online obituary at www.tributearchive.com/obituaries/21823337/katherine-parman-bechdol.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a memorial donation be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org.