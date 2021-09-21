Kathleen C. Goodwin, 81, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday at Franklin Woods Community Hospital.
She was a retired realtor and business lady.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of Greeneville.
Kathleen is survived by four daughters and three sons-in-law: Darleen Gauthier and her husband, Peter, of Winsted, Connecticut, Shelia Crowe of Thomaston, Connecticut, Kathleen Good and her husband, Steve, of Marion, North Carolina, and Sherrie Pergola and her husband, Dean, of Torrington, Connecticut; five sons and four daughters-in-law: Joseph M. Truglia and his wife, Lynn, of Torrington, Robert and Flo Truglia, and Daniel Truglia and his wife, Donna, all of Jacksonville, Florida, Kevin C. Truglia and his wife, Tami, of Greeneville, and Michael A. Truglia of Torrington; 16 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; one brother: Andrew Costello of Washington State; one sister: Julie Costello of Westbury, New York; one sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Margie and Bill Kogler; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was a daughter of the late Andrew Costello and Julia Ryan Costello.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband: Samuel L. Goodwin.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.