JONESBOROUGH — Kathleen Martha Cofer Jones MSN-RN-CNS, of Gray, passed away Thursday peacefully at the Johnson City Medical Center after sustaining injuries from a fall. She was surrounded by family and friends.
Kathleen was born Aug. 4, 1943, in Wyandotte, Michigan. To say Kathleen Jones was an extraordinary woman is an understatement. She served our country as a Flight Nurse in the U.S. Air Force for more than 20 years, retiring as a Major in 1982. As a bed side nurse, she gave exemplary care to thousands of patients. In the most recent 30 years, she has been known to thousands of nursing students as Mrs. Jones Assistant Professor at Walter State Community College Nursing Program. She dedicated her life to helping others for more than 55 years. The legacy she has created will impact the nursing profession for the future.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Dixon, and Cleda Jewel Vandiver Cofer and her husband, “Pete” Kenneth Jones.
She is survived by her sister: Joanne Beckett; a nephew: Mylo Ragatti; a stepdaughter: Johanna (Jolie) Jones; a daughter: Sandra Wells and her husband, Kenneth Wells; grandchildren: Austin Hoyle, Cassidy Hoyle and Hunter Wells; a lifelong friend: Frances (Billie) Sills; a special friend: Holly Dunwoody; and all faculty, staff and students at Walters State Community College.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Monday at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Monday at 7 p.m. in Dillow-Taylor Chapel.
Kathleen wishes were to be cremated and her remains be mixed with her husband and spread into the gulf stream.
In lieu of flowers, In honor of her six cats, family have requested donations be made to the Washington County Humane Society https://hswctn.networkforgood.com/projects/93139-give-a-gift or to the Kathleen Jones Nursing Scholarship, https://gofund.me/734cc764 .
Condolences may be sent to the Jones family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.