Kathleen Wahnell Ottinger (Died: May 26, 2020) May 27, 2020

Kathleen Wahnell Ottinger, 92, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.Arrangements will be announced by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.