The family said, “Our loss is heaven’s gain”
Kathleen Wahnell Ottinger, 92, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was a mother and homemaker.
Mrs. Ottinger was a member of O&S United Methodist Church.
She and her late husband sang in a gospel quartet called Miracle Tones for many years.
She is survived by six children: Steve and Martha Ottinger, Michael Ottinger and Cheryl Phillips, Kathy McCrary, Hal and Sandra Ottinger, David and Gina Ottinger, and Phillip and Terri Ottinger; grandchildren: Jonathan and Gina Ottinger, Heather Jimenez and Larry, Sean Ottinger, Ethan McCrary, Erik Ottinger, Derek and Karla Ottinger, Corey Ottinger, Briana Ramsey, Mason Strong and Dawson Ottinger; seven great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; two brothers-in-law: Lloyd Ottinger and Glendon Ottinger; three sisters-in-law: Shirley Ann Chandler, Nadine and Ross Holt, and Alice Ottinger; several nieces and nephews that were all dear to her heart; and special friends: Peggy Southerland (daughter-in-heart), Shirley Hawk, Clara Malone, Sylvia Bowers and Gary Cutshall.
She was a daughter of the late W. A. “Bill” Willis and Ethel Smith Willis. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years: Eldon E. Ottinger in 2003; two sons: Chris Eldon Ottinger and Kevin William Ottinger; a daughter-in-law: Nyoka Ottinger; five sisters: Inez Royston, Larue Smith, Lucille Malone, Joyce Collins and Hilda Lawing; her mother-in-law and father-in-law: Basil and Annie Ottinger; and a number of brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m. Friday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Larrie Pike, Pastor Stephen Aiken and the Rev. Mike Harmon officiating.
Interment will be Saturday at 10 a.m. in Pine Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Ottinger, Sean Ottinger, Erik Ottinger, Derek Ottinger, Corey Ottinger, Rodney Ramsey, Ethan McCrary, Mason Strong and Dawson Ottinger.
Honorary pallbearers will be friends at O&S U.M. Church, the nurses and staff of Laughlin Healthcare Center, the Greeneville-Greene Co. EMS, and a host of friends and neighbors in the St. James community.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.