Kathryn Ann Bumgardner, of Limestone, passed away in her sleep June 10, 2020.
Born March 18, 1955 in Washington, D.C., to Marcus and Lois Newsom, she was a graduate of Petersburgh High School, class of 1973. She attended College of Lake County and was a graduate of Columbia College where she studied cognitive psychology. She was a member of Greeneville SDA church and Director of the Outreach Center.
A Navy wife, mother and grandmother, she loved her chihuahuas and chickens, and was a great friend to all. She was the person you call at 3 a.m. when you needed to talk. She was a great listener and loved to help people. The work she did for the Greeneville community will be forever remembered and will live on. She is preceded in death by her parents, Marcus and Lois Newsom.
She is survived by her sister Lynn Newsom of North Petersburgh Va., and her brother Marty Newsom of Chesterfield, Va., husband of 43 years Bill Bumgardner, two sons Matt (Lakeisha) of Conway, S.C., and Marcus (Brandi) of Aiken, S.C., and four grandchildren, Zachary, Joshua, Ethan and Bethany.
A celebration of life will be held at Greeneville SDA church, 120 Idletime Drive, at 6 p.m. Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Greeneville SDA Community Center.