Kathy Laughlin (Died: Nov. 30, 2020) Dec 1, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kathy Laughlin, 58, of Greeneville passed away Monday at Signature HealthCARE Center of Greeneville.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now 3-Year-Old, Grandmother Found Unharmed After Night In Woods Grandmother Says She 'Didn't Remember' Night In Woods With 3-Year-Old Ronnie Wayne Jaynes (Died: Nov. 26, 2020) TBI: Girl, Grandmother Found In Woods Ronnie Jaynes (Died: Nov. 26, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.