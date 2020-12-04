Kathy Lynn Colyer Laughlin, 58, went to Heaven Monday.
Kathy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She was a caregiver for many years and loved taking care of people.
She was preceded in death by her sister: Barabra Penly; and her parents: Buck and Dorothy Colyer.
Left to cherish her memories is her loving husband of 28 years: Chris Laughlin; a son and daughter-in-law: Jason and Ashley Taylor; a daughter: China Taylor; a son-in-law: David Moser; a stepdaughter: Teresa Laughlin Collins; a dear friend; stepsons and daughters-in-law: Chris Harmon, Trampas and Annie Laughlin, and Tracy and Chrystal Laughlin; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren who loved their mamaw Kathy very much; a sister: Linda Drake; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Saturday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.